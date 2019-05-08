Cadence Delivers Smart JasperGold Formal Verification Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE and SAN JOSE, California, May 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Highlights: Third-generation formal verification technology delivers an average of 2X faster proofs out of the box and 5X faster regression runs by leveraging new machine learning-enabled Smart Proof Technology New platform also delivers more than 2X design compilation capacity and an average of 50% memory usage reduction Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced the third-generation Cadence JasperGold Formal Verification Platform, featuring machine learning technology and core formal technology enhancements. The updates to the platform address the capacity and complexity challenges of today's advanced SoC designs and aim to improve verification throughput.For more information on the new JasperGold Formal Verification Platform, visit http://www.cadence.com/go/smartjasper.Smart Proof TechnologyThe new JasperGold platform represents the latest stage of ongoing proof-solver algorithm and orchestration improvements. This latest platform incorporates Smart Proof Technology to improve verification throughput for all JasperGold apps. Machine learning is used to select and parameterize solvers to enable faster first-time proofs. Additionally, machine learning is used to optimize successive runs for regression testing, either on premises or in the cloud. With Smart Proof Technology, proofs speed up by up to 4X, and up to 6X on regression runs."We measured averages of 2X faster proof performance out of the box and 5X faster regression runs across our design testcases with the new smart JasperGold platform," stated Mirella Negro Marcigaglia, Digital Design Verification Manager at STMicroelectronics. "We are also seeing non-converged properties reduced by over 50%. Combined, these improvements significantly boost our verification productivity."Advanced Design ScalabilityGiven today's larger and more complex SoC designs, the design compilation process sets the maximum size of design, and the compute resources necessary, to start formal analysis. The updated JasperGold platform delivers more than 2X design compilation capacity with an average of 50% reduction in memory usage during compilation, compared with one year ago. Additionally, engineers can effectively scale design capacity through advanced parallel compilation technologies that optimally use available compute resources, and by running proofs on the Cloud.Formal Signoff EnhancementsThe platform's new formal coverage technologies let engineers perform IP signoff purely within the JasperGold platform. These new formal signoff technologies include improved proof-core accuracy, new techniques to derive meaningful coverage from deep bug hunting and new formal coverage analysis views. Together those features deliver signoff-quality formal coverage metrics and enable multi-engine chip-level verification closure."The first-generation JasperGold platform pioneered commercial formal verification and apps in the market, and the second generation integrated Cadence technologies to establish formal verification with mainstream users," stated Ziyad Hanna, corporate vice president, Fabric and Formal Solutions, System & Verification Group at Cadence. "Our third-generation smart JasperGold platform significantly advances core formal technology, applying machine learning to achieve tangible performance and scalability benefits for our customers."The JasperGold Formal Verification Platform, part of the Cadence Verification Suite, offers comprehensive coverage in the vManager Metric-Driven Signoff Platform, which combines JasperGold formal results with Xcelium simulation and Palladium emulation metrics to speed overall verification closure. It supports the company's System Design Enablement strategy, which enables systems and semiconductor companies to create complete, differentiated end products more efficiently. The Cadence Verification Suite is comprised of the best-in-class JasperGold, Xcelium, Palladium and Protium core engines, verification fabric technologies and solutions that increase design quality and throughput, fulfilling verification requirements for a wide variety of applications and vertical segments.About CadenceCadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company's System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products-from chips to boards to systems-in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com. 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Source: Cadence Design Systems (India) Private Limited PWRPWR