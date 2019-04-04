Cadence Extends Cloud Leadership With New CloudBurst Platform for Hybrid Cloud Environments

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Highlights: The CloudBurst platform, the latest addition to the Cadence Cloud portfolio, provides customers with fast and easy access to pre-installed Cadence design tools in a ready-to-use cloud environment built on either Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure Customers can now strategically complement their on-premises infrastructure with the massive scalability of the cloud to address the peak requirements of critical design projects The CloudBurst platform provides customers with secure, web-based access to a cloud environment tailored to address challenges associated with compute-intensive workloads and massive file sizes of today's ICs and electronic systems Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced the availability of the new Cadence CloudBurst Platform for hybrid cloud environments, providing customers with fast and easy access to pre-installed Cadence design tools in a ready-to-use cloud environment built on either Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure. The new platform is the latest addition to the Cadence Cloud portfolio, and this continued innovation further advances Cadence's leadership position in cloud-based offerings for semiconductor and electronic system design. For more information on the new Cadence CloudBurst platform, please visit http://www.cadence.com/go/cloudburst. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846815/Cadence_Cloud_Portfolio.jpg)The Cadence CloudBurst platform enables companies of all sizes to build upon the standard benefits of the broader Cadence Cloud portfolio - improved productivity, scalability, security and flexibility - with a deployment option that delivers a hybrid cloud environment in just a day or two after initial purchase versus the typical timeframes for internally provided cloud solutions that can take weeks to deploy. It offers customers a production-proven, Cadence-managed environment for compute-intensive EDA workloads with no tool installation or cloud set-up required so that engineers can stay focused on completing critical, revenue-generating design projects.Additional benefits systems and semiconductor companies can achieve with the Cadence CloudBurst platform include:Ability to address today's design challenges: The platform provides convenient and secure browser-based access to the scale of cloud computing options and includes unique file-transfer technology that significantly accelerates the transfer speed of the massive files created by today's complex system-on-chip (SoC) designs.Ease of deployment: The platform complements existing on-premises datacenter investments and enables CAD and IT teams to easily address peak needs by providing a hybrid environment without requiring prior cloud expertise.Access to a broad set of Cadence tools: The platform supports a range of cloud-ready tools including functional verification, circuit simulation, library characterization and signoff tools, which benefit from cloud-scale compute resources.Streamlined ordering process: Customers can utilize existing ordering and licensing systems, eliminating sometimes lengthy legal and administrative hassles so customers can begin using the cloud for design projects quickly."Our vision is to continuously evolve our cloud offerings to remove barriers to adoption and make customers successful in their shift to the cloud regardless of legacy investments or level of cloud experience," said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. "By adding the CloudBurst platform to our Cadence Cloud portfolio, we're providing customers with an unparalleled offering for hybrid cloud environments, which lets customers harness the full power of the cloud for SoC development."The broader Cadence Cloud portfolio consists of the new CloudBurst platform as well as the customer-managed Cloud Passport model and the Cadence-managed Cloud-Hosted Design Solution and Palladium Cloud solutions. The Cadence-managed offerings provide customers with solutions that fully support TSMC's Open Innovation Platform Virtual Design Environment (OIP VDE), an innovative service that provides a complete SoC design environment for customers to design securely in the cloud and enhance their productivity. The portfolio offerings support the broader Cadence System Design Enablement strategy, which enables systems and semiconductor companies to create complete, differentiated end products more efficiently.Endorsements"We successfully ran more than 500 million instances flat using the fully distributed Cadence Tempus Timing Signoff Solution on the CloudBurst platform via AWS to complete the tapeout of our latest networking chip on TSMC's 7nm process. This would have been impossible to achieve in the required timeframe if we hadn't deployed the Cadence hybrid cloud solution, which offered quick and easy access to the massive compute power we needed and a 10x productivity improvement over an on-premises static timing analysis approach for final signoff."- Dan Lenoski, chief development officer and co-founder, Barefoot Networks "Optimizing a cloud architecture to support heavy-duty EDA workloads has been TSMC's primary focus for delivering cloud-ready design solutions to customers jointly with our Cloud Alliance partners. This new offering from Cadence has met TSMC's goal of the OIP VDE simplifying cloud adoption and demonstrated its ability to provide innovative service to our mutual customers with secure access to a simple-to-create, cloud-based environment that allows cloud bursting for peak needs, as well as accelerated completion of specific functions including simulation, signoff and library characterization without the typical challenges associated with hybrid cloud use models. We're already seeing customers achieve productivity gains and look forward to seeing many more successes."- Suk Lee, senior director of Design Infrastructure Management Division, TSMC "More IC design companies are choosing to host their entire EDA workload in the cloud, but companies who have large datacenters at the core of their compute infrastructure may find hybrid cloud environments as a compelling starting point in their journey to the cloud. By utilizing the Cadence CloudBurst platform, customers can easily leverage the scale of Microsoft Azure in order to meet their peak capacity requirements, thereby speeding up the time-to-market for their complex designs."- Rani Borkar, corporate vice president, Microsoft Azure About CadenceCadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company's System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products - from chips to boards to systems - in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at http://www.cadence.com. 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at http://www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Source: Cadence Design Systems (India) Private Limited PWRPWR