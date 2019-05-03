Cadila Healthcare gets 14 observations from USFDA for Moraiya plant

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Drug firm Cadila Healthcare Friday said the US health regulator has issued 14 observations after inspecting its manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the plant from April 22, 2019 to May 3, 2019, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. "The inspection concluded with 14 observations. There were no repeat observations or data integrity related observations," it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare Friday ended 3.55 per cent lower at Rs 304 on the BSE. PTI MSS RVKRVK