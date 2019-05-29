Cadila Healthcare posts Q4 net profit of Rs 460 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Cadila Healthcare Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 460.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The drug firm had posted a net profit of Rs 590.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,732.8 crore for the quarter. It was Rs 3,237.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The consolidated financial statements for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2019, include the operations of Heinz India Pvt Ltd (HIPL) for the period from January 30, 2019, with provisional purchase price allocation figures, Cadila Healthcare said. "Hence, the figures of the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2019 are not comparable with the figures of the previous periods," it added. For the full fiscal year ended March, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,848.8 crore. It was Rs 1,775.8 crore for the previous fiscal year. The company's total revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2019 stood at Rs 13,165.6 crore. It was Rs 11,954.4 crore for the year-ago fiscal year. The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share on 1,02,37,42,600 equity shares of Re 1 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019. Strengthening its regulatory pipeline, the company filed 29 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) during the year with the USFDA, taking the cumulative filings to 360. The company received 74 ANDA approvals taking the total to 254 product approvals, Cadila Healthcare said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 262.70 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.33 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT HRS