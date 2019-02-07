Cadila Healthcare Q3 profit falls 6 pc to Rs 511 cr

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Cadila Healthcare Thursday reported six per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 510.7 crore for December quarter 2018, mainly on account of rise in expenses.It had posted a net profit of Rs 543.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.Total revenue however rose to Rs 3,608.9 crore for the latest quarter as against Rs 3,285.6 crore in the same period of 2017-18.Stock of Cadila Healthcare settled at Rs 323 on BSE, up 1.46 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU