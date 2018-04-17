Cadila Healthcare sells its German subsidiary

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Drug firm Cadila Healthcare today said it has divested its entire shareholding in German subsidiary Bremer Pharma GmbH to Alivira Animal Health Limited, Ireland.

"The Company has divested its entire shareholding in Bremer Pharma GmbH, Germany (Bremer), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company," the company informed BSE.

Consequently, Bremer ceased to be a subsidiary of the company, it added.

This was done on an enterprise value of Euro 22,63,431 on which share sale value is Euro 8,27,344. PTI KRH KRH MR MR