Cadila Healthcare shares surge 7 pc after Q4 results

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Shares of Cadila Healthcare today surged 7 per cent after the company reported a 53.26 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The stock soared 6.98 per cent to settle at Rs 382.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 11 per cent to Rs 397.

On NSE, shares of the company moved up by 6.98 per cent to close at Rs 382.20.

In terms of equity volume, 4.33 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 47 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Cadila Healthcare today reported 53.26 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 590.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 385.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated sales for the period under review stood at Rs 3,152.7 crore. It stood at Rs 2,452.7 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM SBT SBT