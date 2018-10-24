scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cadila Healthcare, Zydus Wellness to buy Heinz India for Rs 4,595 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Cadila Healthcare along with Zydus Wellness will acquire Heinz India in a deal worth Rs 4,595 crore, a regulatory filing said Wednesday.The two companies have signed definitive agreements to buy Heinz India, a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz. Acquisition of popular brands such as Complan, Glucon D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee from Heinz India would be a part of the deal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE. "The transaction is proposed to be financed by a mix of equity and debt. Select leading private equity firms have committed to partnering the transaction by way of equity support," it added. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos