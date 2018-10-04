Cadila's Ahmedabad biologics unit gets EIR from USFDA

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Drug firm Cadila Healthcare Thursday said its biologics manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator with zero observations. "The company's biologics manufacturing facility located at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad has received an EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) signifying the successful closure of the audit," Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.The plant completed the USFDA audit from August 14-24 2018 with zero 483 observations, it added.Shares of Cadila Healthcare today closed at Rs 380 per scrip on BSE, down 3.13 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU