CAG Mehrishi elected external auditor of WHO

New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi has been elected as external auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO) for four years from 2020 to 2023, an official statement said Monday. Mehrishi was elected at the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva last month with a majority. Apart from India, others competing for the position were the Auditors General of Congo, France, Ghana, Tunisia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. "Rajiv Mehrishi will take over from the incumbent External Auditor of WHO, the Supreme Audit Institution of Philippines. "This is the second major international audit assignment for the CAG this year following his selection for the post of External Auditor of Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome earlier this year in March 2019," the CAG statement said. Mehrishi is currently also on the Board of Auditors of the United Nations and Vice-Chair of the UN Panel of External Auditors. PTI NKD CS HRS