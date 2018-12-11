CAG Rajiv Mehrishi appointed as Vice-Chair of UN Panel of Auditors

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi has become the Vice-Chair of the UN Panel of Auditors, CAG said Tuesday.The United Nations Panel of Auditors consists of External Auditors of the United Nations and its agencies.Presently, the panel consists of 11 countries -- India, Germany, Chile, Canada, France, Italy, Philippines, Ghana, Indonesia, Switzerland and United Kingdom.Currently, the panel is chaired by the Comptroller and Auditor General of the UK.The panel held its annual meeting in New York from 3 to 4 December 2018 and discussed various issues concerning audit of United Nations and the agencies under the United Nations System, CAG said in a statement.The panel also elected the Comptroller and Auditor General of the UK as Chair of the Panel for another term (2019)."The panel also unanimously elected the Comptroller and Auditor General of India as the Vice Chair of the panel for the year 2019," it said.The next meeting of the panel will be held in in Bonn, Germany in November-December 2019. PTI KPM BALBAL