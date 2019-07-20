Cairn Oil & Gas Leads the Way in Digitalization of Indian E&P Sector; Signs MoU With 5 Digital Start-ups in DigiXplore 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, India's largest private sector oil and gas company, today launched DigiXplore 2019. The conference was aimed at exploring ways to achieve greater collaboration and efficiency through digitalisation in the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector. Digitalisation can enhance both performance as well as processes, driving production optimally and faster for the country's oil and gas sector. The event was graced by Dr. V.P. Joy, Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, who presided as Chief Guest, and Mr. Amar Nath, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, Guest of Honour, delivered the keynote address. At the conference, Cairn signed five MoUs with digital start-up firms to pursue projects in the area of technology development and digitalisation. The start-up firms are Probotiq Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Detect Technologies, Simulanis Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Usnatek and Incedo Technology Solutions Ltd. Ajay Kumar Dixit, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, "Digitalisation is a key enabler to ensure asset uptime, optimised production, and most importantly, safety. I believe digitalisation is vital to Cairn's vision to produce 50% of India's crude oil, because only with data can we drive speed in exploration." "DigiXplore is an initiative to encourage oil and gas and technology players to come together and find ways to deploy their expertise in India's energy efficiency drive," he added. Speaking at the event, Anand Laxshmivarahan R., Chief Digital Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, "The oil and gas industry is witnessing a transformation globally, with the advent of digitisation and now, digitalisation. We embarked on Project Digital NIRMAAN last year, to bring in digital-led business transformation at Cairn. The response from partners and stakeholders at DigiXplore has been overwhelming and we are very excited about the opportunities such collaborative thinking presents." The conference deliberated on focused themes, including: 1. Reducing Time-to-First Oil: Conventional and Unconventional2. Maximizing and Growing Existing Assets Through Digital Intelligence3. Digital Interventions in Operational Excellence: Look Before You Leap DigiXplore 2019 saw participation from both public and private sector E&P players, operators, technology, digital, consulting companies as well as media. Key officials from Oil India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Amazon Web Services, Wipro, IHS Markit, Boston Consulting Group, GE, Shell, Siemens, Honeywell, PwC, and Accenture participated as well, among others. About Cairn Oil & Gas Cairn Oil & Gas, a vertical of Vedanta Limited, is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for close to a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries; 38 in Rajasthan alone. Cairn is part of the Vedanta Resources Limited, the world's sixth largest diversified natural resources conglomerate with interest in oil and gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium, and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia, and Ireland. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment, and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with Best CSR initiatives Award for Project Nand Ghar and the CSR Leadership Award for Sport Development (Vedanta Sports) by ET Now in 2019. For more information, please visit www.cairnindia.com/ www.vedantalimited.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949546/Cairn_Oil_and_Gas_DigiXplore_2019.jpg PWRPWR