CAIT flags high airfares post Jet shutdown, seeks price control

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Expressing serious concerns over spiralling airfares, traders' body CAIT Thursday wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu seeking introduction of a price control mechanism to cap the upper limit of fares. "It has been seen that after the shutdown of Jet Airways, other airline carriers are taking advantage of the demand and raising their prices illogically. Even the budget airlines are more forward in raising the prices," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a letter to Prabhu. Running into a debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore, Jet Airways has shut down operations temporarily after lenders decided against extending emergency funds for its survival. "We believe the government can recommend the upper limit for fares. This will not only prevent airlines from charging exorbitant fares but will also go a long way in fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make flying affordable for every common citizen and enhance ease of doing business," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. PTI RSN SHW MRMR