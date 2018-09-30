CAIT urges Home Minister to amend select IPC sections to protect traders

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Traders' body CAIT Sunday urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to bring changes in certain IPC sections pertaining to theft goods to protect honest traders from harassment. The traders' body outlined that under Section 411 & 412 of Indian Penal Code, any trader who deals in theft goods is liable for arrest, penalised and fine and these sections are non-bailable. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a statement said at times the traders particularly jewellers change, convert old goods in lieu of new goods or purchase goods against payment. "Certainly, the traders do not know the source of the goods and it might be possible that sometimes theft goods may exchange hands with traders," it said. "However, many times even without having substance, traders are arrested," CAIT added. Noting that these sections of IPC are archaic and need amendments in wake of ensuring justice and fair play, the trader's body suggested that under section 411 and 412 if there is any offence, the traders should be made witness and not the accused. CAIT also said that in order to stop the misuse of these sections a Vigilance Committee under the Additional Director General of Police should be constituted in each state. PTI BKS MRMR