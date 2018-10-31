CAIT urges SC to allow sale of traditional firecrackers this festive season

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Traders body CAIT Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision banning sale of traditional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as it will affect livelihood of large number of people.The apex court clarified on Wednesday that firecrackers other than green crackers will not be sold in Delhi-NCR this festive season.A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festive season only in other parts of the country.In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said breathing time should be given by the apex court to traders and others dependent on this business.It said sale of only green crackers should be enforced from next year so that manufacturers produce only those kinds of crackers. "CAIT has appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in the wake of livelihood of large number of people and enforce bursting of green crackers from next year and having a sympathetic consideration, the traditional crackers may be allowed to be sold in Delhi-NCR," the traders body said. "As per an estimate, there is a stock of fire crackers worth about Rs 500 crore in Delhi-NCR. What will happen to such stock," CAIT said. PTI RSN RSN ANUANU