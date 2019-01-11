Cake Icing Competition in Festive Session Organised by Guru Nanak Institute Of Hotel Management

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, January 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Guru Nanak Institute Of Hotel Management (GNIHM) organised fun and frolic activities for the students on 19th December, 2018, carrying forward last year's activities, as part of its endeavour to foster a competitive spirit in a joyous way. The Institute GNIHM, which is a flagship college of the JIS group, organised an engaging session involving the principal, Mr Xavier Gomes along with the staff, students, faculty members and special invitees. The major attraction of the event held in the Agarpara (Kolkata) campus of the institute was the Cake Icing Competition for the Most Innovative and Decorated Christmas Cake of the year. The award was presented to the best one among all entries themed 'Santa's Island'.Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management is a prime hotel management college in Kolkata under the JIS Group Educational Initiatives. GNIHM has one of the best and biggest infrastructures and is affiliated to National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, New Delhi. It offers diverse courses ranging from Hotel Management and Catering Technology to Hotel Operation and International Culinary Arts.Commenting on the event, Principal GNIHM, Mr Xavier Gomes, said, "Academic training along with practical exposure boosts the confidence, presence of mind and skills of the students. As passionate educators, it was very encouraging and inspiring for us to witness the evolution of our students from their initial to greater levels. By organising this event, we could see their potential unfold as they participated in a delightful session competing in a light mood. The presence of celebrity chefs and other well-known professionals further boosted their self-belief and allowed enhanced interactive exchanges.Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur who was named the Brand Ambassador of GNIHM at the 2017 Competition attended the event along with the other reputed international experts and dignitaries from JIS Group."Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management was very keen on organising yet another exciting season of Cake Icing Competition like the previous year. This year besides having celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, we had three other judges namely Dr Chef Damodaran K (Chef Damu), Miss Lida Siddons (Culinary Expert from U.K) and Mr John Savage (Expert in Hospitality-Philippines) who made the event all the more colourful and glorious. We believe that such events during the festive time strengthen the bond between faculties, students and staffs alike, which is much needed for their holistic development," stated Mr Simarpreet Singh, Director JIS Group.In addition, to the Cake Icing Competition, Nestle too united and organized a competition named as Nestle Young Chef Competition for JIS University students interested in the culinary section and gave away awards to the winner and the participants.About Guru Nanak Institute Of Hotel Management (Kolkata): Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management is one among the leading private hotel management institutes in India, started its journey on 1st July, 2005. The institute is a flagship college of the JIS group and it provides world-class education, combining the latest Western trends and techniques with the age-old rich cultural heritage of India in all its courses.For more details, visit http://gnihm.ac.in/.Source: Guru Nanak Institute Of Hotel Management PWRPWR