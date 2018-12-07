Calcutta HC order on BJP yatras 'big win for democracy': Shah

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court's direction to the West Bengal government Friday to take a decision on the schedule of the BJP's 'rath yatras' in the state by December 14 was described Friday as a "big win for democracy" by party's president Amit Shah."Mamata didi's attempts to deny the BJP its legitimate right to undertake political campaign in the state to expose TMC' misgovernance has been thwarted by Court, which has asked Bengal administration to cooperate. Big win for democracy! BJP will soon set out on its Gantantra Bachao Yatra (save democracy yatra)," Shah tweeted after the court's order.The high court Friday came down heavily on the state government for not responding to letters of the BJP seeking permission for its 'rath yatras' in the state and directed top officials to take a decision on the processions by December 14. Earlier in the day, Shah had launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "throttling" democracy in the state by not letting his party undertake its three proposed yatras, first of which was scheduled to be kicked off by Shah Friday.He had asserted that the BJP will certainly undertake these yatras across the state by following the due judicial process."Mamata Banerjee's govt has failed on all fronts. West Bengal is among the top states in terms of political violence. Due to the politics of appeasement, law and order in the state has completely collapsed. Even the administration in Bengal is complicit in this vote bank politics," he had said. PTI KR ZMN