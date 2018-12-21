scorecardresearch
Calcutta HC quashes single bench order that allowed BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Friday quashed the single bench order that allowed BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal.The Division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.The two judges' bench order came after hearing an appeal moved by the state government, challenging the Thursday order of the single bench. PTI AMR SNS SOMSOM

