Calcutta HC rejects bail plea of Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri

Jalpaiguri (WB), Aug 19 (PTI) A circuit bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected a bail petition of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri and ordered filing of a status report on 120 cases against them by Thursday. The division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Monojit Mondal ordered submission of the status report to the court and handing over of a copy to the defense counsel on Thursday when the case will come up for hearing. Gurung and Giri, through their counsel, had appealed to the Jalpaiguri circuit bench that they should not be arrested. This plea too was rejected. The duo has been booked under several cases including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, besides for murder, arson, rioting during the 104-day Gorkhaland state-hood agitation that locked down West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in 2017. The GJM leaders are absconding since then. PTI COR ACD KK RHL