Calcutta High Court gets five additional judges

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Five additional judges were appointed on Wednesday to the Calcutta High Court.Separate Law Ministry notifications said the judges will have a tenure of two years.Those appointed were Saugata Bhattacharyya, Manojit Mandal, Tirthankar Ghosh, Hiranmay Bhattacharyya and Md Nizamuddin.Additional judges are usually appointed for two years after which they are elevated as permanent judges based on their performance. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM