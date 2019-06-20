Call centre set up for grievance redressal of central government pensioners

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A call centre has been set up for redressal of grievances of central government pensioners, a statement issued on Thursday by the Personnel Ministry said.After inaugurating the call centre, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "In addition to resolving grievances of the pensioners, it will help in value addition to the whole process, as the pensioners will gradually provide inputs and suggestions in the form of feedback that will help the government in the long run."He said the call centre will also act as pressure on the departments to resolve the problems of the pensioners.The integrated grievance cell and call centre for pensioners has been set up by the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare. "This is the department's one of the big announcements in the first 100 days of the government with an objective to make life easy for our pensioners," the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken many initiatives for the welfare of pensioners in the last five years and the department of pensions has become more active and focused with various out of box initiatives to provide ease of living to the pensioners.Singh said this centre will play a productive role in the future. This call centre facility has been created primarily for the retired officials of central government."This facility will further be expanded keeping in view the volume of call traffic received through the system. The objective is to promote ease of registering grievance and resolution of the same as a measure of good governance," the minister said. PTI AKV AKV NSDNSD