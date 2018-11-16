Calling For Young Social Entrepreneurs to Make the World a Better Place

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --This year's winning teams of the SIF's Young Social Entrepreneurs Programme join an almost 1000-strong network of change-makers, and mark the opening of applications for the tenth run in 201935 young social entrepreneurs from eight countries including India completed their final lap in the Singapore International Foundation's (SIF) signature 2018 Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) programme last month. The Kisan Union, Co-founded by Singaporeans Kannan Venkataramanujam, Ho Jing En and an Indian Nikhil Mukkawar was amongst the seven winning teams to walk away with up to S$20,000 to kick-start or scale up their business ideas for social change. These winners opened the applications for the 2019 YSE programme now at http://www.sif.org.sg/yseapply . (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785999/Young_Social_Entrepreneurs_Programme.jpg )The other winning teams for 2018 were from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States of America and Vietnam. Each winner was chosen based on the impact and scalability of their social enterprise, as well as commitment level of team members. The Kisan Union has the sole distinction of being the only team in this year's YSE to have members from different countries. The Founders - Ho Jing En, Kannan Venkataramanujam and Nikhil Mukkawar identified that people living in rural India have travel miles to access eGovernment services and basic healthcare. To bridge that gap, their Kisan kiosks, located across rural areas in India, provide access to government policies, information and health services.Ms Ho Jing En of The Kisan Union (Singapore and India) said, "It's been an extremely rewarding eight months and I'm grateful to have taken part in this journey. More than winning the grant itself, I think we gained the most by interacting with like-minded peers from around the world. Having spent time learning from each other has been a great source of inspiration and motivation. I'm sure we will all continue pushing for what we believe in even after the YSE!"Ms Jean Tan, Executive Director of Singapore International Foundation, said, "Today's youths are passionate, purpose-driven, and many of them strive to make a positive impact on the world through their work. We are proud to support them in turning their social enterprise dreams into reality via the YSE programme."YSE participants undergo an eight-month long learning journey where they receive guidance from a pool of volunteer mentors from McKinsey & Company, Temasek International, and leading entrepreneurs and culminate in a final Pitching for Change session where they present their social enterprise ideas to a panel of for seed funding up to S$20,000. To broaden their perspectives on social entrepreneurship, the teams would also participate in an international study visit where they will meet with established social entrepreneurs, opinion leaders, and industry experts.Since its launch in 2010, the YSE programme has nurtured more than 900 alumni, spanning 29 nationalities. Next year marks the 10th anniversary of YSE and the SIF will commemorate the growth of the programme, as well as the success of its international alumni."We celebrate a decade of the YSE programme next year, and beyond our alumni's achievements, we see the strong connections they have forged as testament to the programme's enduring success," added Ms Tan.The winning teams for YSE 2018 are:Junior Art Lab (Singapore) : headed by Aminur Rasyid Bin Mohamed Anwar, the social enterprise aims to empower learners and nurture creative confidence in students by creating unique learning experiences in art, design and technology.The Kisan Union (Singapore and India): the only team in this year's YSE to have members from different countries, Ho Jing En, Kannan Venkataramanujam and Nikhil Mukkawar found that people living in rural India have travel miles to access eGovernment services and basic healthcare. To bridge that gap, their Kisan kiosks, located across rural areas in India, provides access to government policies, information and health services.Cricket One (Vietnam): led by Nam Dang and Bicky Nguyen of Vietnam, Cricket One aims to ensure global food security. By rearing crickets and producing sustainable and affordable food from them, Cricket One offers an alternative and sustainable form of food compared to traditional livestock.Khemdro Dairy (Bhutan): Sherab Dorji established Khemdro Dairy, a registered group of 41 smallholder dairy farmers in Central Bhutan, to ensure guaranteed fair returns on their dairy products by eliminating middleman inefficiency.Kon Chhlat (Cambodia): Kieng Lyheang, Chea Sreysrors and Mang Keomonita aim to provide better nutrition for children in rural Cambodia, by selling them a nutritious, convenient and affordable instant porridge.Musimpanen (Indonesia): led by Erdi Pratama, Gilang Indy Ashari and Alif Oktafian, Musimpanen Indonesia collects neglected agricultural produce and transforms them into everyday products, thus contributing to environmental sustainability. About the Singapore International Foundation: The Singapore International Foundation makes friends for a better world. We build enduring relationships between Singaporeans and world communities, and harness these friendships to enrich lives and effect positive change. Our work is anchored in the belief that cross-cultural interactions provide insights that strengthen understanding. These exchanges inspire action and enable collaborations for good. Our programmes bring people together to share ideas, skills and experiences in areas such as healthcare, education, the environment, arts and culture, as well as livelihood and business. We do this because we all can, and should do our part to build a better world, one we envision as peaceful, inclusive and offering opportunities for all. 