Calls received on child helpline increased 3-fold in last 4 yrs: WCD

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The number of calls received by the child helpline number during the last four years has increased more than three-fold, the Lok Sabha was told. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar said CHILDLINE (1098) had answered 38,22,081 calls in the year 2013-14 which increased to 1,15,59,750 calls in the year 2017-18."Out of all the calls, 7,09,202 calls required direct intervention in the form of medical help, shelter, restoration and protection," Kumar said. The total number of calls received by the child helpline during 2017-18 is 1,15,59,750. As per the child's need, assistance is provided with support of stakeholders, he said in a written reply. "Out of these, direct intervention was provided in 2,18,266 cases, where appropriate immediate help was given to children and they were connected to service delivery set up under the relevant law," the minister said.