Cambodian PM meets Prasad, discusses digital initiatives

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Cambodian prime minister today met Indias Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad to discuss digital initiatives undertaken by India including soil health card as well as the flagship biometric project Aadhaar.

Emerging from 30-minute meeting, Prasad said that India is "seriously considering" opening a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on IT in Cambodia and that Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is working on the same.

During the meeting, Prasad gave an overview of Indias growing mobile phone subscriber base, the Digital India programme as well as Aadhaar, to the Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

He also discussed other digital programmes including e- health, e-hospitals, e-scholarship, e-agriculture with the visiting prime minister.

"CDAC has already done lot of training programme for them and we are seriously considering opening a Centre for Excellence on IT in Cambodia. CDAC is working on that," Prasad told reporters here. PTI MBI SBT