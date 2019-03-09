Came close to leaving the earth: Whoopi Goldberg on battling pneumonia

Los Angeles, Mar 9 (PTI) Actor Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she almost died during her battle with pneumonia but she is fine now.The 63-year-old Oscar winner prerecorded a message that was played during the recent episode of "The View", a show where Goldberg serves as a co-host."Hey, yes, it's me. I am here. I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am okay. I'm not dead. So here's what happened: I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which mean there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on," Goldberg said."And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn't. Thank you for all of your good wishes. And all of the wonderful things that you have been saying," she added.The actor said she is also grateful to those who do not like her but still sent their get well messages, according to The Hollywood Reporter."Even people who are not huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that's gonna change when I get back, but for right now it's brilliant," Goldberg said.She then addressed her co-hosts and said, "Ladies, I cannot wait to see y'all. This has been interesting and I'll tell you about it when we're all at the table. See you soon." PTI RB RB