Campaign ends for 14 seats in UP, clash of titans on cards

Lucknow, May 4 (PTI) Electioneering ended Saturday evening in the 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies figuring in the fifth phase of polling that will see a clash of titans including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhis Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhis Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state. The other seats are Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. The Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting on five seats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party is fighting for seven seats -- Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda. In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress. In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, under which the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasada is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal dacoit Malkhan Singh. He has been fielded there by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, floated by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadavs brother Shivpal Yadav. On the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah along with a host of party leaders held a roadshow in Amethi, seeking support for Smriti Irani. On Friday, Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood actor and daughter of SP candidate from Lucknow, Poonam Sinha, took part in a roadshow in the state capital. Poonam Sinha's husband, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, had joined her last month when she filed her nomination papers as the Samajwadi Party candidate. About 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in the 14 constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest. Polling will be held in the state in the next two phases as well.