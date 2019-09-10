Campaigning ends for DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union polls drew to a close on Tuesday, officials said.With Tuesday being a holiday on account of Muharram, candidates canvassed in college hostels. They had finished their campaigning in colleges on Monday.The polls will be held on September 12. There are over 1.30 lakh voters who will cast their votes at 52 polling centres. The results will be declared on September 13. PTI SLB DPBDPB