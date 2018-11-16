Campaigning ends for U'khand civic body polls

Dehradun, Nov 16 (PTI) Campaigning for the Uttarakhand civic body polls came to an end on Friday evening. The last day of electioneering saw the candidates of all political parties going door-to-door to connect with voters.Voting in the state is scheduled to be held for 84 urban bodies, including seven municipal corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 nagar panchayats in a single phase on November 18.The polls are a high stake battle for the BJP as it faces the challenge of matching its own impressive performance in the assembly elections last year in which it had won 57 of 70 seats to sweep to power.It is also significant for the opposition Congress as the verdict may serve as a pointer to what lies in store for the party in 2019. PTI ALM DPB