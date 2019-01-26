Campaigning ends in Ramgarh for Jan 28 poll

Alwar, Jan 26 (PTI) Campaigning for assembly election in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district ended on Saturday, an official said."The campaigning in Ramgarh has ended at 5 PM. As many as 20 candidates including two women are in the fray for the assembly polls which will be held on 278 booths in the constituency, returning officer Pankaj Sharma said.Election to the Ramgarh seat will take place on January 28. It could not be held along with other 199 constituencies on December-7 due to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.The BSP has fielded former union minister Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh- a former MLA, while Congress candidate Shafia Zubair and BJP's Sukhwant Singh are among other candidates in the fray.There are 2.35 lakh voters, including 1.10 lakh female voters, in the constituency where as many as 278 polling stations have been set up for the election, result of which will be announced on January 31.In December-7 elections, which were held on 199 out of 200 seats, Congress won 99 seats and formed the government. Its alliance partner- RLD- has won one seat. While BJP won 73 seats, BSP 6, RLPT 3, CPI (M) and BPT 2 each and 13 seats were won by independents. PTI SDA RCJ