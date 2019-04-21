Campaigning for Anantnag district ends, polling on Tuesday

Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) The election campaign in Anantnag district, which is part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency going to polls in three phases, ended Sunday as nearly 5.30 lakh voters will register their choice of the representative on Tuesday. "The election campaigning in Anantnag district came to an end this(Sunday) evening but will continue in Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts which form the Lok Sabha constituency," an election official said.He said the electioneering in the district remained by and large peaceful.Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to the constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons. While Anantnag district will go to polls on Tuesday, voting in Kulgam district will be on April 29. Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6. The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect. The polling will be held in south Kashmir areas from 7 am to 4 am.The Election Commission has set-up 1,842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling, the official said. The constituency has 13,97,272 registered voters, including7,20,337 males, 672879 females and 35 transgenders. Anantnag district has 5,29,256 electors, including 2,69,603 males, 257540 females, 2102 service electors and 11 transgender voters. For the smooth polling, the EC has set-up 714 polling stations in the district. There are 18 candidates in the fray for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket. The other candidates in the fray include former MLC Sofi Yousuf (BJP), Nisar Ahmad Wani (National Panthers Party), Zaffar Ali (People's Conference), Sanjay Kumar Dhar (Manav Adhikar Party) and Surinder Singh (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party). Independent candidates contesting the election include Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Ridwana Sanam, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Masoodi, Shamas Khwaja, Ali Mohammad Wani, Gh Mohammad Wani, Kyasir Ahmed Shiekh, Manzoor Ahmed Khan and Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh complete the field. PTI MIJ AQS