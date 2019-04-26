Campaigning for April 29 Lok Sabha polls in 13 constituencies in Rajasthan to end Saturday

/R Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Campaigning for the April 29 Lok Sabha polls in 13 out of 25 constituencies in Rajasthan will end Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said public meetings, rallies, processions or campaigning through electronic and social media and SMSes will be restricted after 6 pm on Saturday. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm. The 13seats are Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. A total of 172 candidates are in the fray in these seats. The remaining 12 constituencies -- Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- will go to poll on May 6. PTI SDA AQS