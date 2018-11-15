Campaigning picks up for Mizoram Assembly polls

Aizawl, Nov 15 (PTI) Electioneering has gained momentum in Mizoram for the upcoming assembly polls with candidates trying to woo voters under the supervision of a church-backed election watchdog.Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 28.Mizoram is the only northeastern state where the Congress is in power and the BJP is keen on making inroads in the Christian-dominated state.Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leader Lalhruaitluanga Kawlni said that public meetings anddoor-to-door canvassing were being organised in villages under the close supervision of the local forums of the MizoramPeople's Forum (MPF), the church-sponsored election watchdog.The standard mode of campaigning in the assembly elections in 2008 and 2013 was a common platform with all candidates of a constituency sharing a stage.However, this time, the MPF has relaxed the guideline and skipped the common platform.After consulting representatives of political parties, the MPF has agreed to door-to-door campaigning by thecandidates, a MPF leader said.But the candidates have to be accompanied by MPF leaders of the local units during their house-to-housecampaigning to ensure that they do not use money power, the MPCC leader said.The MPF leaders were also chairing public meetings addressed by the contestants, the MPCC leader said. "Election observers, especially personnel of the surveillance team, are also maintaining a strict vigil andchecking vehicles," he said. The display of flags of political parties and posters have also been minimised under the supervision of the flyingsquads and the MPF. Bio-data of the candidates and their appeals to voters were collected by the MPF leaders and distributed tothe members of each household besides publishing them in the house journals of the churches, he said. Lallenmawia Jongte, the secretary of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), said that the front did not organisepublic meetings, except in some villages. "We convened party block conferences and unit meetings where candidates and star campaigners or partyleaders delivered speeches to persuade the voters to vote in their favour," Jongte said. Door-to-door campaigns were being conducted in all the villages under the supervision of the MPF and the electionwatchdog was extremely particular about organising dinners, he said. Community feasts have been prohibited by the MPF and any political party organising such feasts as part oftheir campaign was being condemned publicly, he said. Election campaign offices have been opened in all the villages and more than one campaign office have been set up inlarger villages and towns. Supporters of contestants were found visiting relatives in other villages for canvassing support for thenominees. Campaigning has also come of age in the state with the use of social media like Facebook and Whatsapp. With television and radio still being used bycandidates and campaigners, social media is also beingextensively used to woo younger voters. On the major poll issues, the ruling Congress wasbanking on its flagship programme - the New Land Use Policy(NLUP) - which brought the party to power for two consecutiveterms. The Congress also floated a new policy called NewEconomic Development Program (NEDP) as a convergence of theNLUP under which around Rs 1 lakh each was disbursed to eachbeneficiary family. The opposition MNF promised assistance to the tune ofRs 3 lakh to each family under the Socio-EconomicDevelopment Policy (SEDP) and to close down liquor shops andimpose prohibition again as wished by the powerful church. The MNF is banking on a non-Congress government atthe Centre for funding its development projects. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the newly floatedconglomerate of two political parties and five groups, whichis contesting in 36 seats as a group of independents, promisedcrop insurance, purchase of the produces of the farmers andremunerative prices by earmarking fund in the annual budgets. ZPM leaders said that marginal farmers would behelped to better themselves with what they described as a"hand-holding policy". The main plank of People's Representation for Identity and Status ofMizoram (PRISM) was combatting corruption andcreation of jobs by way of opening venues for entrepreneurs. The BJP in Mizoram, contesting in 39 seats, is ridingon the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whilethe National People's Party (NPP) is depending on its tribaland Christian centric image for the people of the northeastregion. PTI HCV MM DPB