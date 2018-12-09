Can special consideration be shown to man with skin disorder: HC asks Centre

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre whether a man suffering from a rare skin disorder can be allowed to use solar control film on his vehicle as a "special consideration"."Can't you give him a special consideration," a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Prateek Jalan asked the Centre, which has sought dismissal of the man's plea on the ground that he had raised the issue in the Supreme Court which had declined to grant the relief.The government, represented by advocate Farman Ali Magray, has also contended that there are several alternative remedies, like sunscreen and protective clothing, available to the petitioner, Vipul Gambhir, who suffers from xeroderma pigmentosum.It is a rare autosomal recessive genetic disorder of DNA repair, in which the ability to repair the damage caused by UV light is deficient.Magray told the court that Gambhir could use sunscreen cream, sun-shade, protective clothing and other amenities available in the market to protect himself from the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun.Gambhir, in his plea, has contended that due to his disease, doctors have advised him to use solar control film on his vehicle since his condition had deteriorated due to exposure to UV radiation.The government on the other hand has taken the stand that the Supreme Court has banned the use of black-coloured solar control film on vehicles.Concerned over the rising instances of criminals using black films for windscreens and side glasses of four wheelers, the apex court in April, 2012 had directed the states and union territories to strictly enforce the ban on the use of tinted glasses beyond permissible limits.Manufacturers may produce vehicles with tinted glasses, which provide for 70 per cent visual light transmission (VLT) for the safety glasses on the windscreen (front and rear) and 40 per cent VLT for the side glasses, the apex court had then said. PTIHMP SKV RC