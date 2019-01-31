Canada lauds efforts of Punjab police in Jassi murder case

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of British Columbia has presented appreciation certificate to two Punjab police officers for their "outstanding work" in the murder case of Canadian citizen Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu alias Jassi. RCMP Inspector Dave Chauhen, who was part of the investigation, specially came from Canada to present the certificate to Inspector General (headquarters) Jatinder Singh Aulakh and SP Swaran Singh. Aulakh was posted as SSP Sangrur and Swaran Singh as Inspector when the murder was reported. While presenting the certificate, Canadian police lauded the exemplary work of the police officers and appreciated their "outstanding performance and efforts on the homicide investigation of Canadian citizen Jassi". "The professionalism and utmost dedication demonstrated on this investigation was instrumental in ensuring those responsible where brought to justice," DGP Suresh Arora said. Jassi's mother Malkit Kaur and maternal uncle Surjit Singh Badesha were extradited to India last week after more than 18 years of the murder. Jaswinder had fallen in love with Sukhwinder Singh Mithu, a kabaddi player and an autorickshaw driver, when she visited Punjab. She was a resident of Maple Ridge in British Columbia. Both secretly got married against the wishes of Jassi's affluent family in March 1999. After the marriage, she returned to Canada. She again visited Inida in May 2000, which is when her family had come to know about her relationship with Mithu. Jassi, 25 years old at the time, and Mithu were reportedly attacked by contract killers on June 8, 2000 at Narike village of Malerkotla in Sangrur. The police had said that the contract killers were hired by Jassi's mother and uncle. Jassi's body was dumped in a drain with her throat slit, while Mithu was severely attacked and left to die. However, he survived. Punjab police registered a case in this connection in July 2000 and named Malkit and Badesha in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to kill Jassi. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is the federal and national police force of Canada. The RCMP provides law enforcement at the federal level. PTI CHS INDIND