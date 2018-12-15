Canadian delegation meets Pb minister to streamline migration process

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) A Canadian delegation Saturday met Punjab Technical Education minister Charanjit Singh Channi and discussed the streamlining of migration process.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Punjab and the government of Alberta, Canada by next year to save the immigration aspirants here from unscrupulous commission agents, Channi said.It was in continuation of the initiative taken by the a high-level delegation that visited Canada this year to facilitate aspiring youths from Punjab to find jobs overseas and explore educational opportunities, he added.Earlier, Secretary Technical Education and Industrial Training D K Tiwari said the Punjab government was making all efforts to save youngsters from fraudulent agents.Led by Canadian Immigration Minister Christopher Kerr, the delegation later visited skill development centres run by the state government at Ludhiana and Amritsar, an official release said. PTI CHS RHL