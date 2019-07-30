Canadian Tech Startup Expands Presence in India for Roll out of IoT Products

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, India Business Wire India SnowM Inc, a Canadian tech startup focussed on building IoT solutions, today announced the opening of its new branch in India, Hyderabad, to address the significant market opportunity in the IoT market and support its rapidly growing support base in India. As the companys the first office in India, the new location enhances the companys ever-expanding the global presence and was strategically selected due to the abundance of skilled engineering talent, the business environment and culture, and SnowMs existing relationships in the region. Besides, the Hyderabad office also helps SnowM for further growth in India and strengthens and accelerate the countrys growing IoT ecosystem. The opening of our office in Hyderabad, India, represents a significant step forward in the execution of our IoT growth strategy explained Madan Kanala, Founder & CEO of SnowM. Madan who hails from Andhra Pradesh bring his experience from working with global brands such as Broadcom and Hewlett Packard, says Our vision for SnowM is it to help businesses transform with connected intelligence and with the introduction of new technologies like NB-IoT, SnowMs drive for developing smart solutions will help meet the growing demand of multiple businesses. SnowM's product contains 5G enabled smart devices that will cater to major application categories of transport, agriculture, health care, asset tracking, logistics, smart cities, and security and safety. Its solution architecture enables communication between cloud connectable sensors and an integrated, cloud-based analytics engine to extract and analyze data for actionable insights. With a decade of experience, SnowMs workforce is skilled engineers and professional services experts, working on core product innovations across SnowMs IoT portfolio. With this new branch, SnowM is expected to expand its workforce in Hyderabad in the next one year and strengthen its position as a high-growth startup. The new office is located at Hyderabad's White House at Begumpet. Hyderabad is also home to R& D of few other companies such as Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Google. About SnowM SnowM is a B2B (IoT) Solutions Company started its operations in 2018, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. SnowM's products empower businesses with connected intelligence. SnowM Inc. designs end-to-end IoT solutions and manufactures easy-to-use, cloud-connected, rugged electronic devices, with rich data analytics and reporting. Website: www.snowm.io PWRPWR