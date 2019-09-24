CanAm Enterprises Reaches Another Important Milestone: Over USD 1.3 Billion in EB-5 Capital Repaid

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The leading regional center operator, CanAm Enterprises, has received its 39th EB-5 project repayment. The total amount of repaid EB-5 capital exceeds $1.3 billion to dateMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India CanAm Enterprises (CanAm) is delighted to announce that its 39th EB-5 project has repaid in full and on time. The latest repayment brings the total amount of repaid capital by CanAms EB-5 projects to more than $1.3 billion. CanAms total EB-5 capital repayments to date represent over 2,600 EB-5 investor-families who have successfully obtained permanent residency in the U.S. by investing in CanAms EB-5 projects. Thank you so much for repaying our investment principal. My family appreciates your teams support throughout the entire immigration and investment process. Words cannot express how thankful we are, an investor from China wrote to CanAm. The latest repaid EB-5 investment of $76 million was utilized by the State of Hawaii to fund the development of the Hawaii Honolulu Airport Consolidated RENT-A-CAR facility (theconRAC Project). The EB-5 capital provided by CanAms EB-5 investors facilitated much-needed infrastructure improvements as part of the State of Hawaiis $2.7 billion plan to transform its airports into world-class facilities that meet the needs of residents and visitors alike. At CanAm, we are truly excited and proud to have achieved such an important milestone and extend our EB-5 track record with the latest EB-5 project repayment. With over $1.3 billion in repaid EB-5 capital, I am confident to say that our work speaks for itself, said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. The construction of the conRAC Project created a significant number of new jobs in Hawaii and stimulated the States economy. The successful development of the Hawaii Airport conRAC Project and associated job creation met the job creation requirements for all of the EB-5 investors to receive permanent residency in the U.S. In addition, CanAm has presented those investors who are required to redeploy their repaid investment capital in various investment options intended to meet each investors individual redeployment timeframes, risk tolerances, and expected returns so that they may file their I-829 petitions.As a leading regional center operator, CanAm has developed an investor-focused EB-5 investment platform and redeployment solutions that prioritize investors specific immigration and financial needs and objectives, said Mr. Rosenfeld. CanAm invites everyone pursuing permanent residency in the United States to read CanAms EB-5 Program Overview and inquire about the EB-5 Visa options through one of the various contact options. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn conditional or temporary two-year visas in return for investing $500,000 (or $900,000 after November 21, 2019) in businesses located in high unemployment areas that create or retain at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers. About CanAm EnterprisesWith three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed nearly 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAms 39 projects to date. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are located in the city of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the county of Los Angeles, the Metropolitan Region of New York, the states of Hawaii, Florida, and Texas. For more information, please visit canamenterprises.com. PWRPWR