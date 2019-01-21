scorecardresearch
Canara Bank proposes to sell its stake in SIDBI

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank said Monday it proposes to sell 1 crore shares in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). It has invited bids at a floor price of Rs 225 per share, according to the Request for the Proposal floated by the bank. Besides, the bank also intends to sell 4 lakh shares in NSDL at a floor price of Rs 850 per unit. The last date for submission of bids is February 18, it said. PTI DP MRMR

