Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via, QIP, rights issue

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Public sector Canara Bank today said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing shares through various means including QIP, rights issue or follow on public offer.

"The board of the bank has decided to raise additional equity share capital up to Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP)/rights issue/preferential allotment/follow on public offer/employee stock purchase scheme or any other mode approved by RBI or government," it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Canara Bank closed 2.96 per cent up at Rs 323 a piece on BSE today. PTI KPM ADI MR