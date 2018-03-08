Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance partners Can Fin Homes to sell policies

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has joined hands with Can Fin Homes for a three-year corporate agency tie up to sell its policies to potential home buyers.

All the life insurance products of the company would be made available to customers of Can Fin Homes, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce said in a release today.

Both the companies aim to provide long term value creation for its customers, it said.

"Life insurance is part of wider portfolio of financial products...Our aim is to provide customers with a range of life insurance products backed by excellent customer service. Together both the companies will bring in convenience for customers with assurance of quality service," said Anuj Mathur, CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Limited.

S K Hota, MD & CEO, Can Fin Homes said : "With this tie up, our customers will get access to a bouquet of life insurance products that will help indemnify their loan liability in case of an unfortunate eventuality."

Availing of Life Insurance solution would safeguard and secure the future of the customers family, and hence in the context, the tie up is extremely important from a customer value perspective, Hota said.

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has a pure bancassurance model and has access to around 11.5 crore customers and a pan-India network of over 10,000 branches of its partner banks.

Can Fin Homes, the housing finance subsidiary of Canara Bank has a pan India network of 132 branches, 20 Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs) and 20 satellite offices with customer base of over 1.2 lakh. PTI KPM ADI ADI