Cancer battle inspired Nile Rodgers to create more music

London, Dec 31 (PTI) Singer Nile Rodgers has revealed his cancer battles in 2010 and 2017 motivated him to do more collaborations and live shows.The 66-year-old star, whose latest album 'It's About Time' saw him team up with the likes of Elton John and Lady Gaga, said he will continue working with new people. ''When I was first diagnosed with cancer the doctor told me to contemplate life. I was like: 'I'm going to do more collaborations that I've ever done before, more concert shows than I've ever done.' And that's what I'll continue to do," Rodgers told the Daily Star. In 2019, he will be releasing the follow-up to his latest record which will feature songs with artistes such as Bruno Mars, Jorja Smith and Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant.