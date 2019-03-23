Candidates to be announced after Rahul's visit to R'than on Mar 26: Pilot

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings during his one-day visit to Rajasthan next Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the party would declare the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha election after Gandhi's visit. The Congress president will be addressing rallies in Suratgarh city in Ganganagar district and Bundi on March 26. He will also hold dialogues with selected booth-level workers in Jaipur, Pilot said. The deputy chief minister said booth-level workers, who were given training by the party in all the 200 assembly constituencies, had been shortlisted for the meeting in Jaipur. Elections in 25 constituencies of Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 29 and May 6. PTI SDAHMB