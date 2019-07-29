Canon Announces the Launch of the Green Environment Together Initiative

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Reaffirms continued commitment to customers, community and the environment Leads the overall copier industry with 23.97% market share along with topping the charts in both colour copier and mono copier segments*NEW DELHI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging organisations in the country, further strengthened its commitment towards the community with the launch of its Green Environment Together (GET) initiative. Aligning its social responsibility with business goals, with every purchase of a laser Multi Function Device (MFD), the company has committed to plant a sapling on behalf of Canon's direct customers. The company aims at planting over 10,000 trees annually across the length and breadth of the country.The announcement comes closer on the heels of Canon India's performance as per the recent IDC (International Data Corporation) market tracker report. According to IDC's Asia/Pacific Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker*, Q1 2019 (Released on 16th May 2019), Canon India is the market leader in the overall copier segment with 23.97 percent market share in the first quarter of 2019 based on unit shipments. The company is leading ahead in the colour laser copier segment, dominating the market with an impressive 39.27 percent market share in the same quarter. It is also racing ahead in the mono copier category acquiring a 22.10 percent share.Speaking at the launch of the GET Initiative, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India said, "At Canon, we are driven by our corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei', which stands for living and working together for the common good. In line with the same, we endeavour to bring out initiatives that promote development of the communities in which we operate. While we have been successfully introducing products and innovations that resonate with the aspirations of our customers, we also believe that as industry leaders, it is our responsibility to give back to the society. With the launch of our 'Green Environment Together' initiative, we aim to create an ecosystem in association with our direct customers, which will help build a cleaner and greener environment. Thus, strengthening our resolve of caring for the environment as well ensuring customer delight by making businesses smarter."Speaking about the new initiative, Mr. K Bhaskhar, Vice President, Business Imaging Solutions (BIS) said, "In line with our philosophy of Business Can Be Simple, we work towards becoming a trusted partner, who understands needs and can help organizations grow. This has helped us acquire huge market acceptance, culminating in our industry leadership. In accordance with Q1 market share numbers released by IDC, we are excited to share that Canon India has retained its position as a market leader in the overall copier market. As a responsible brand in the office imaging space, we have always endeavoured to bring forth products and solutions, which cater to the requirements of both our customers and community at large. We believe that enterprises, large or small have an important role to play when it comes to building a sustainable environment together. Hence, I believe the launch of 'Green Environment Together' initiative will go a long way in strengthening our resolution towards giving back to the society along with ensuring customer delight."The initiative will play a crucial role among the larger enterprise and SME segment, while educating them on the most eco-friendly way to scale up their business. With the endeavour of 'Business Can be Simple', Canon has been able to help business owners utilise innovative and advanced technology-driven solutions to optimize their business processes and in turn provide a superior experience to their end users while keeping costs under control. The brand will continuously strive to bring new and revolutionary solutions for its consumers through its initiatives. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017)About Canon IndiaCanon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging product and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people. Canon has over 500 primary channel partners, 14 National Retail Chain partners, and over 6000 secondary retail points. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as 'Image Square' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 579 towns covering 18,150 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 300 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 254 Printer repair centers, 187 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of June 12, 2019).In sync with its corporate tagline - 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Fax-Machines, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, All-in-ones, Digital Cameras, DSLR's, Cinematic Imaging Products, Camcorders, Cable ID Printers and Card printers catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. 