Canon Expands its Sales and Service Footprint in North India

LUDHIANA, India, April 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging organizations, has further strengthened its consumer connect in North India with the opening of its new Authorized Service Franchise (ASF) Level III in Ludhiana. The launch will enable the organization to further reach out to its customers across Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, offering them a multitude of premium value added services. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538728/Canon_India_Logo.jpg) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844286/Canon_Ludhiana.jpg)Inaugurated by Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO and Mr. Rahul Goel, Director-Market Engineering Center, the ASF Level III facility will be the go-to-place for any camera related service required by Canon users. Known for its vast service outreach, the imaging marvel currently operates five ASF Level III centers across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune and Ludhiana.Canon India also owns and operates six Master Service Centre (MSC), presently in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Cochin and Kolkata. Equipped with state-of-the-art facility and equipment, MSC can repair all types of DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Lenses, Camera accessories, Digital Camera/Digital Video Camcorder, Network Surveillance Cameras and Projectors.The organization has also launched its third PIXMA Zone in India, unveiling a new destination for inkjet printers in Ludhiana. Designed and conceptualized to exhibit the entire range of Canon Inkjet technology and its features, the PIXMA Concept store is aimed to familiarize the consumers with all categories of Inkjet printers, cartridges and photo media according to their usage and needs. The product display for home, professional and office use would include product series like MG series, MAXIFY, G series, TS series, E series, professional portable printer and Pro-series printers.Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "At Canon, customer delight is not just a tagline for us, it is a philosophy which we abide by, leading to a strong bond with our customers. We truly believe that happy and satisfied customers contribute immensely towards the growth journey of a brand and our two decade old legacy in the country stands testament to the same. Along with providing world class products and solutions, it has been our constant endeavor to come closer to our customers through our robust service support."Mr. Kobayashi further added, "North region has been one of our key focus markets and the launch of our ASF Level III center and PIXMA Zone in Ludhiana will be a step further to fortify our connect with our customer community. We foresee this launch to be yet another milestone in our journey of customer delight, enabling us to penetrate into the widest geographies in the country." Elaborating on the ASF Level III center, Mr. Rahul Goel, Director, Market Engineering Center, Canon India, said, "We, at Canon have a nimble service infrastructure, catering to our customers across the length and breadth of the country. We are dedicated towards providing our customers with customized service offerings, positively influencing their behavior towards our organization. We pride ourselves in the fact that our services don't end at the point of purchase, it continues for years. Our unbeatable after sales service is what makes us different from others and establishes our sense of commitment towards our customers. Ludhiana has proved to be an important photography hub for us in the northern region and we strive to make photography a seamless experience for our customers. Through the launch of our new facility, we are aiming to create a strong after sales network in the region with a convenient touch point for camera collection and repairs."The ASF Level III is equipped with trained engineers and technicians to cater to customer queries. From basic hand tools to high precision robotic tools, the facility boasts of advanced technology to calibrate customer's units with unmatched quality, adhering to Canon service standards. This centre also works on high end camera models of EOS Series including 77D, 80D, 6D, 7D, 5D and M Series.With every new service facility in India and its robust product and service solutions, Canon is diving deeper into geographies with a focus to increase its service infrastructure to cater to a larger number of consumers.About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees.(Data as of December 31, 2017)About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging product and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people. Canon has over 500 primary channel partners, 14 National Retail Chain partners, and over 6000 secondary retail points. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as 'Image Square' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 582 towns covering 17,978 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 270 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 235 Printer repair centers, 187 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by world class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Fax-Machines, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, All-in-ones, Digital Cameras, DSLR's, Cinematic Imaging Products, Camcorders, Cable ID Printers and Card printers catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. In 2017, the imaging leader recorded a double digit growth.