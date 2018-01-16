Canon eyes double-digit revenue growth in 2018

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Japanese tech major Canon today said it expects to clock double-digit revenue growth this year on the back of strong performance across its imaging and printing businesses.

"Year 2017 was a good year for us. Compared to 2016 that saw single-digit growth, we saw a double-digit growth in 2017. We are confident of continuing the double-digit growth in 2018 as well," Canon India President and CEO Kazutada Kobayashi told PTI.

He declined to comment on revenue numbers as the company is finalising its financial numbers for the entire year.

In 2016, the company clocked revenues of about Rs 2,450 crore.

Kobayashi said the company had taken steps like bringing in products with a "local fit" and expanding coverage that had helped drive business expansion in the Indian market.

"Both our imaging and printing businesses are doing well in India," he added.

The company today launched a new range of ink tank printers, bringing in six new models, priced between Rs 8,195 and Rs 17,425.

"With its improved features, providing high productivity at an effective cost, the new G series is a perfect solution for the student, home and small office set ups to explore their creative selves," he said. PTI SR ADI BAL