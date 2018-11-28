Canon India Marks Month Long Children's Day Celebrations, Motivates Young Lives to Explore Beyond Their Horizons

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Staying true to its corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei' - living and working together for the common good, Canon India, marked the month of November dedicated to Children's Day celebrations. With an aim to further strengthen its dedication towards the children of the nation, the imaging marvel organized various initiatives across their adopted villages through their CSR endeavor 'Adopt a Village' and 'Learning beyond Books'. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538728/Canon_India_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790807/Canon_Celebrates_Childrens_Day.jpg )'Seeing and experiencing is learning in true sense', adhering by this, Canon India employees engaged with the children through exciting activities organized as a part of the celebrations, including 'Photography workshops' and 'General Knowledge' sessions for 50 children of different age groups at the SOS Village, Alibaug.The organization extended celebrations to the other adopted villages as well like the newly adopted Maheshwari village, Haryana. With an aim to enlighten the children on the importance of ethics and integrity this Children's Day, employees conducted a session 'ZD Ki Pathshala' for them, where ZD stands for Zero Dishonesty. The activity included a skit on 'Honesty' performed by two different teams including Canonites and the school children followed by interactive games. Another learning session on General Knowledge will also be organized by the employees in the Sol Gohalia village, Kolkata.Speaking about the Children's Day celebrations, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "We at Canon India strongly believe that children are the building blocks to a community and hence we take utmost priority in their holistic development. Over the years, we have succeeded in impacting several lives through our CSR initiatives and it gives me immense pride to see our efforts culminating to more smiling faces across our adopted villages. For us, this dedication towards children goes beyond mandates and profits, driving us to invest in shaping a better and brighter future for them."He further added, "Along with the importance of academics, life values also go a long way in the overall development of a child and shaping their future. I am glad that we marked Children's Day celebrations this year, incorporating lessons on the importance of honesty, along with other enriching activities. We envision to make learning an interesting experience and provide the children of our adopted villages with multitude possibilities."The activities were aimed at familiarizing children with the quick and advanced world outside, which stays past the domain of their everyday life. As part of their umbrella CSR programme 'Canon India Involve', Canon employees regularly volunteer to visit their adopted villages, engage with children through interactive sessions on different topics. They also actively participate in various tree plantation drives, which form an integral part of the Canon's CSR philosophy named 4E's. Engagement activities like these help to build a close connection with the villagers and further develop the vibrant culture of social responsibility that already exists in the company.Canon India stands in unison when it comes to their commitment to the community. The organization has been involved in various community welfare programs in the past to build progressive self-reliant communities. They are positive that their endeavors will be steps contributing for a better and brighter tomorrow.About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 is the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 367 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,673 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2016)About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging product and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people. Canon has over 500 primary channel partners, 14 National Retail Chain partners, and over 6000 secondary retail points. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as 'Image Square' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 583 towns covering 17,622 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 191 Camera collection points, 17 Camera repair centers, 246 Printer repair centers, 162 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of 20th September 2018)In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Fax-Machines, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, All-in-ones, Digital Cameras, DSLR's, Cinematic Imaging Products, Camcorders, Cable ID Printers and Card printers catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. In 2017, the imaging leader recorded a double digit growth.Source: Canon India PWRPWR