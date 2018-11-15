Canon India Reaffirms Commitment to the Country With 'Vision 2025' Sets the Target of Becoming the Leading Contributor to Canon Asia Marketing Group by 2025

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Canon India, one of the leading imaging organisations in the country today announced its vision for 2025 in the presence of Mr. Hideki Ozawa, President, Canon Asia Marketing Group (CAMG) and Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India. Riding on the organization's commitment to the country, its vision for 2025 charts the company's next phase of growth. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538728/Canon_India_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785324/Hideki_Ozawa_Kazutada_Kobayashi.jpg )With about 25% contribution to the overall revenues of Canon, CAMG has emerged to be amongst the best performing regions, with India becoming the second highest contributor to their growth trajectory in Asia, after China. With their continued focus on innovation and customer delight, the imaging leader has shared their target for Canon Asia to reach the 10 billion US$ mark by 2025.In 2017, Canon India reported sales of Rs 2,614 crore, marking a double digit growth of 11 per cent (including impact of GST). With Canon India continuing to grow at a double digit growth, Mr. Ozawa also shared his vision of seeing Canon India as the leading contributor for CAMG, by 2025. With its extensive, input to output product portfolio, the organization has seen equal contribution from both B2B and B2C segments. The imaging leader in India is envisioning to close the year with a double digit growth as well. As part of their way forward strategy for India, the organization plans to expand to new domains like medical imaging, surveillance and industrial equipments.Further, the company has grown steadily in the country to make its presence felt across the nation through its robust regional expansion startegies. With more than two decades in the country, Canon has carved for itself a name that resonates excellence and innovation in the industry. Focussing on regional penetration into Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier-IV cities, Canon is strengthening its retail footprint to spread delight across the country with its experiential retail stores across divisions.About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 is the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 367 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,673 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2016)About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging product and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people. Canon has over 500 primary channel partners, 14 National Retail Chain partners, and over 6000 secondary retail points. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as 'Image Square' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 583 towns covering 17,622 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 191 Camera collection points, 17 Camera repair centers, 246 Printer repair centers, 162 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of 20th September 2018)In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Fax-Machines, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, All-in-ones, Digital Cameras, DSLR's, Cinematic Imaging Products, Camcorders, Cable ID Printers and Card printers catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. In 2017, the imaging leader recorded a double digit growth.Source: Canon India PWRPWR