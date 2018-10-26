CANPACK Opens a New Facility in Nuh

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CANPACK Group, a global manufacturer operating on the packaging market, is celebrating the opening of its new facility in Nuh, India Nuh, Haryana, India(NewsVoir)CANPACK India, a beverage can manufacturer being part of CANPACK Group, has inaugurated the opening of its new plant located in Nuh. The event was attended by Mr. Peter F. Giorgi the ultimate owner of the CANPACK Group and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANPACK, along with Mr. Herman NicolaasNusmeier CEO & President of the Managing Board of CANPACK and other Supervisory and Managerial Board Members. "Following the increased demand of modern aluminum packaging, CANPACK India has now decided to accelerate its expansion into the Indian market, and has established its second beverage cans manufacturing plant in India. This investment has been triggered by a forecast indicating that there is great potential for growth within the Indian market. We are optimistic that India will soon be one of the most important markets for the CANPACK Group. The decision to invest so highly in the country was taken after several studies, focusing on our sustainable development in the long term," said Mr. Nico Nusmeier. "We remain excited at the potential of the CANPACK Group to continue to grow in service of its customers and through the efforts of its dedicated employees," said Mr. Peter F. Giorgi. The Nuh plant will employ approximately 160 workers, bringing CANPACK Indias total employment base to over 750 direct employees. The 36 acres of acquired land in Nuh will manufacture 180 ml, 250 ml and 500 ml cans with a capacity of 950 million cans per year and will employ a world class manufacturing system. The capacity of this plant is expandable to 2.4 billion cans per year. Even though North India will be the major market space, cans produced at the Nuh facility will also be exported to neighbouring countries. The Nuh plant received first stage Industrial clearance by the Chief Minister of Haryana through H.E.P.C. (Haryana Enterprise Promotion Council) for setting up its second Indian aluminum can manufacturing facility in Nuh Haryana, NCR region in February 2017. CANPACK is the first company who received this clearance through H.E.P.C. "This establishment in Nuh district is a result of a CANPACKs goal of transforming the downstream value chain and decreasing the logistics cost for its customers as Northern India contributes to a major share of the overall Indian beverage can market," said Mr. Herman NicolaasNusmeier. CANPACK India is committed to further strengthening its positive impact on the community, with a special focus on water conservation, education, sanitation and rural development. About CANPACK GroupCANPACK Group, headquartered in Cracow (Poland), is a global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans, packaging solutions for food and chemical industries as well as glass bottles and metal closures. The company employs over 6,500 people worldwide and has operations in 18 countries. With sustainability and corporate social responsibility being core values to the Group, CANPACK actively supports initiatives dedicated to local communities, environmental protection and the youth sports sponsorship. About CANPACK IndiaCANPACK India,part of the CANPACK Group, based in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, is Indias leading two-piece aluminumbeverage can manufacturing company, offering a range of environmental friendly, recyclable, safe and high-quality can packaging products. Since its inception in 2009, CANPACK India has developed an unmatched portfolio of aluminum can packaging. In 2014, CANPACK India set up a second unit in Aurangabad, Maharashtra for glass beverage bottles production. This glass facility is equipped with world class machinery and equipment from international suppliers inclusive of 2 furnaces and 7 production lines. For additional information, please visit: www.canpack.com. Image1: Mr. Peter Giorgi, Owner and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANPACK, Mr. Herman NicolaasNusmeier, CEO & President of the Managing Board of CANPACK, Mr. Adam Burakowski - Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in New Delhi, India and Mr. Devender Kumar - Principal Secretary of Industries, inaugurating new plant Image2: Peter Giorgi, Owner and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANPACK Group PWRPWR