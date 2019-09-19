Can't address people's problem by standing in one place: Naidu

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged politicians to understand that people's aspirations are increasing and they would not give political parties a long time to solve their problems.He also said that "friends from Lutyens' Delhi" sometimes go wrong as solutions cannot be found without reaching out to them.Addressing a gathering at the release of book "Himalayan Odyssey" by journalist-parliamentarian M P Veerendrakumar, he said "earlier they (people) used to give 50 years to a party. Now things have changed (aisa nahin chalta) ... (people give) maximum five years or 10 years."Naidu said unless politicians and policy makers work hard and try to understand the expectations of the people, they will not be able to solve their issues."It has to be understood by me and all (that) intense study of the people's problems and their living conditions for the politicians, for the policy makers ... that's why sometimes our friends from Lutyens' Delhi, they go wrong. Because if you just start thinking from here, imagine from here, without going around, then of the people, understanding their changed psychology ... there is always a transformation going on ... we must come with solutions," he said. PTI NAB ZMN