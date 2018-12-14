Can't see how Rafale remains election issue after SC verdict: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday said he did not see the Rafale deal remaining an election issue in view of the verdict given by the Supreme court."Can't see how #RafaleDeal remains an election issue after this," Omar wrote on Twitter after the top court verdict.The apex court said there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France.A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said there has been a necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without fighter jets.Omar questioned whether it was right to take the Rafale issue to the apex court."Have to ask whether the SC was the right place to fight this battle? Some fights are best fought in the political arena," he added. PTI MIJ IJT